President Trump has named attorney Robert C. O'Brien as national security adviser. O'Brien had served as presidential envoy for hostage affairs and has a long background in diplomacy.
The nomination comes after the departure of hawkish predecessor John Bolton, and as tensions with Iran in the Persian Gulf have escalated.
NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre (@gregmyre1) discusses O'Brien's qualifications and challenges on the job.
This segment aired on September 18, 2019.
