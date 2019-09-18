While en route to fundraisers in California on Tuesday, President Trump told reporters that “we can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening” — referring to the growing problem of homelessness.

Those remarks come after the release of a White House report that blames the "overregulation of housing markets" in part for the rise in homelessness. Many advocates for the homeless are skeptical of the administration's proposed solutions.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Adam Murray, executive director of the Inner City Law Center in Los Angeles.