September 18, 2019
The Trump administration is rolling back an Obama-era rule related to fuel efficiency. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
This story is part of "Covering Climate Now," a week-long global initiative of over 250 news outlets.

The Trump administration is rolling back an Obama-era rule related to fuel efficiency.

This week, the EPA said California may no longer make its own rules regarding emission standards, reversing a precedent California has enjoyed since the Clean Air Act of 1970.

Host Tonya Mosley talks with Here & Now's Seth Kaplan.

This segment aired on September 18, 2019.

