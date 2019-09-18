Here & Now
Covering Climate Now
Trump To Revoke California's Power To Set Stricter Emission Standards03:30Play
This story is part of "Covering Climate Now," a week-long global initiative of over 250 news outlets.
The Trump administration is rolling back an Obama-era rule related to fuel efficiency.
This week, the EPA said California may no longer make its own rules regarding emission standards, reversing a precedent California has enjoyed since the Clean Air Act of 1970.
Host Tonya Mosley talks with Here & Now's Seth Kaplan.
This segment aired on September 18, 2019.
