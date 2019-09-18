Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading to Saudi Arabia as we learn more about the recent attack on an oil facility in the country.

Pentagon officials say that U.S. satellites picked up activity at a launch site in Iran before last weekend's strike. But as President Trump continues his threatening toward Iran over the attack, some observers are arguing that the U.S. should not mistake Saudi Arabia as a friend.

Here and Now's Robin Young talks with Andrew Bacevich, a retired army colonel and military analyst who wrote an op-ed about the topic for The New York Times. Bacevich is also president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.