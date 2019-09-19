Iran's foreign minister told CNN there would be an "all out war" if the U.S. or Saudi Arabia hits back after strikes on Saudi oil installations last weekend.

The U.S. says Iran is likely behind those strikes, but Iran denies involvement.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jane Harman, director, president and CEO of the Wilson Center. Harman was the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee during part of her nine terms as a California congresswoman.