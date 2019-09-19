Researchers at the University of Arizona have been awarded a grant to help Navajo students get advanced training in neuroscience.

Native American students are among the least represented in science today because they face cultural and academic hurdles that keep them shut out of Western higher education.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with University of Arizona's Kathy Rodgers and Fred Boyd of Diné College, who are leading the program.

Plus, Diné College provost Geraldine Garrity explains why Navajo students have struggled to enter the field of neuroscience.