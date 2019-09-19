New guidance from a panel of leading public and private health organizations says that kids under age of five should avoid drinks that are high in sugar. That includes juice and popular plant-based milks, such as rice milk, coconut milk and flavored milks.

Fortified soy milk, however, is noted as an exception. The panel recommends dairy milk for its nutritional content, noting that the plant-based milks lack the necessary calcium and vitamins.

NPR science desk senior editor Maria Godoy (@mgodoyh) talks to Tonya Mosley about the panel and its recommendations.