Covering Climate Now

Attacks On Saudi Oil Plant Carry Heavy Environmental Cost05:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 19, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Emerging flaring of gas at the Shedgum Gas Plant, Saudi Arabia, captured by the Sentinel-2 satellite in September 2019. (Photo credit: European Space Agency)
Emerging flaring of gas at the Shedgum Gas Plant, Saudi Arabia, captured by the Sentinel-2 satellite in September 2019. (Photo credit: European Space Agency)

The attacks on the Saudi oil installations last weekend are just the latest example of a country's oil industry or infrastructure being targeted.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Wim Zwijnenburg (@wammezz), a Dutch researcher with the peace nonprofit Pax who says attacks on oil facilities can have disastrous environmental consequences.

This segment aired on September 19, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news