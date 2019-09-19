Here & Now
Covering Climate Now
Attacks On Saudi Oil Plant Carry Heavy Environmental Cost05:22Play
The attacks on the Saudi oil installations last weekend are just the latest example of a country's oil industry or infrastructure being targeted.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Wim Zwijnenburg (@wammezz), a Dutch researcher with the peace nonprofit Pax who says attacks on oil facilities can have disastrous environmental consequences.
This segment aired on September 19, 2019.
