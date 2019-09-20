Here & Now
Game Of Thrones Final Season Set To Sweep Emmys; Other Contenders Stuck In The Dragon's Shadow05:59Play
HBO's "Game of Thrones" concluded its series run this year in a blockbuster final season that ultimately fell short of viewer's expectations. However, the Emmys are set to pay homage to Thrones' 8-year run, which may overshadow other contenders. Those include shows on other platforms, such as "Fleabag" on Amazon Prime and "Better Call Saul" on AMC, as well as HBO's other programs like "Succession" and "Chernobyl."
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets insight from NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans).
This segment aired on September 20, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news