Tropical Storm Imelda dumped about 30 inches of rain on the Greater Houston Area on Thursday, resulting in over 1,000 high water rescues and at least 2 deaths.
For many residents, the flooding felt like Hurricane Harvey all over again. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) for the latest on how authorities are responding.
This segment aired on September 20, 2019.
