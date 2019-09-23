Americans Are Saving More. That Might Actually Be A Bad Thing For The Economy.03:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 23, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Neither the longest economic expansion in history nor the 2017 tax cuts have spurred spending the way economists were expecting. Instead, it's saving, especially among the wealthiest Americans, that is on the rise, possibly having a negative effect on the economy.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), a business analyst for CBS News and the host of Jill On Money. 

This segment aired on September 23, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news