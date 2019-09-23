Here & Now
Neither the longest economic expansion in history nor the 2017 tax cuts have spurred spending the way economists were expecting. Instead, it's saving, especially among the wealthiest Americans, that is on the rise, possibly having a negative effect on the economy.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), a business analyst for CBS News and the host of Jill On Money.
This segment aired on September 23, 2019.
