Iran has released a British oil tanker it seized in July. The move could represent a break in the escalating confrontations between that country and the U.S., which said last week it would deploy more troops to the region following an attack on major oil installations in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani), editor-in-chief of the publication Iran Front Page and a visiting scholar at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies.