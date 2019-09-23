The third installation of Neil Patrick Harris' "Magic Misfits" series hit the shelves this month. Like the first two, his young adult novel is packed with intrigue, villains, magic and a gang of rag-tag tween-aged protagonists who call themselves the Magic Misfits.

Harris (@ActuallyNPH) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the "The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third," his life-long love of magic, and his interest in youth literacy.

Neil Patrick Harris discusses his new book, "The Magic Misfits: The Second Story" at Barnes & Noble Union Square. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Book Excerpt: "The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third"

By Neil Patrick Harris

Theo Stein-Meyer often dreamed about flying.

The dreams would begin with him lying in his bed, his parents snoring just down the hall. Then, as if by magic, he would find himself levitating several inches over his mattress. He would float over to his window, yank up the sash, then pull himself headfirst out into the night. Flying and swooping and swirling in the sky came to him as naturally as it did to his pet doves in the pen behind his house. He would simply squeeze something deep inside his mind, and his body would go.

Up! Up! Up! And farther still, up!

Directing himself through the sky, Theo felt just like he did while playing his violin—making melodies that skipped and flurried and sliced the air. Flying also reminded him of using his magic bow to make objects rise and dance in front of amazed audiences. You see, music and magic were Theo’s two great loves. And he loved life best when he could do both at the same time. On recent nights, however, his night-flying dreams had turned sinister. A shadowy figure moved through the town below Theo, a tall man in a top hat and cape, whose face was hidden in darkness. He was creeping through alleys and peering into houses. From way up high, Theo could hear him whispering secret enchantments that would make people do bad things.

The man’s name was Kalagan, and he was responsible for much of the trouble Theo and his friends had faced together. The real Kalagan was a mesmerist who had lived in Mineral Wells long ago, but his henchmen had appeared in town several times over the summer, attempting to carry out his nefarious agenda, only to be thwarted by the Magic Misfits. Theo feared that Kalagan would soon return to Mineral Wells to deal with the Misfits himself.

In the dream, Theo swooped lower in the sky to eavesdrop on Kalagan, who had moved into the dark- ness of an alley. The shadows between buildings seemed to grow darker, more dangerous, and the man’s whispering grew louder.

“Must…stop…Magic…Misfits…”

Kalagan was talking about Theo and his friends!

The mesmerist suddenly whipped around and reached up a hand toward the flying Theo, who shrieked as Kalagan dragged him down toward the ground.

“Must! Stop! Magic! Misfits!” the villain shouted.

Theo woke with a start, tangled in his sheets and gasping for breath. He struggled to free himself, taking deep breaths to calm down. He moved shakily to his window, where light at the line of trees near the horizon was bringing the late-summer morning to life. Was Kalagan somewhere nearby, looking back at him? Everything was quiet, but Theo knew the stillness would last only so long. (This is how the world works, after all.) But for now, he allowed it to seep into his skin and ease him back to sleep.

Later that day, Mineral Wells was wide-awake and buzzing. Cars circled the center of town, passing quaint shops and stands while drivers looked for a rare parking space. Families strolled down sidewalks, while men in suits and women in smart dresses darted in and out of the town hall and the courthouse.

The air was warm and slightly humid, but an occasional breeze kept everyone comfortable. If the residents and visitors listened closely, they could hear a melody carried by that breeze—a lively waltz played on a violin. The musician was a boy dressed in a tuxedo, who had gathered with his friends at the gazebo in the town green to practice for the upcoming Mineral Wells talent show.

Theo danced his bow across the strings. His friends Carter, Leila, Ridley, Olly, and Izzy were standing to the sides. At Theo’s feet, a teddy bear hopped and hovered as if it had been enchanted to life. When Theo sped up the waltz, the bear bounced more quickly, and when Theo slowed, the bear followed dreamily, as if listening.

As the song neared its climax, the bear began to rise up in front of Theo. One foot, two feet, three, four! And as Theo played the final note, he whipped his violin and bow to the side as he reached out to

catch the bear with his other hand. At the last moment, however, Theo’s eyes caught on a darkly dressed figure in the distance, and his fist closed on empty air. It looked just like the evil man from his dreams.

“Theo!”

“Theo?”

“Hey, Theo!”

Theo blinked and looked around to find his friends staring at him. He shivered, unsure if his eyes had been playing tricks on him.

“What happened?” Ridley asked, her red curls vibrating as she shook her head. “That was so good up until the end!”

“I apologize,” Theo answered, his cheeks flushing.

“My mind wandered.”

“All our minds have been doing that lately,” Leila said, walking over to squeeze Theo’s elbow in support. “My mind hasn’t only been wandering,” said Olly.

“It’s been positively exploring!”

“Hiking!” proclaimed his twin sister, Izzy. “Spelunking!”

“My mind took a steamer ship to Antarctica,” Izzy said with a grin.

“My mind became friends with polar bears!” Olly countered.

“Wrong continent,” Ridley said, cutting the twins off. She pressed a button on her wheelchair and a “wrong answer!” buzzer vibrated the gazebo. Then she smiled.

“The Magic Misfits have been through a lot,” said Carter. “It’s okay to have trouble concentrating sometimes, Theo.”

Ridley sighed. “Not concentrating isn’t going to help us win the talent show. We’ve got to stay focused. That prize money is nothing to scoff at.”

The Mineral Wells Talent Show was less than two weeks away, and many residents of the town had already signed up to show off operatic voices, hula dances, tightrope walks, gymnastic routines, monologue recitations, and more.

“Who’s scoffing?” said Carter. “It’s more money than I’ve ever seen. If we win, I’ll finally be able to pay everyone back for all their help since I came to Mineral Wells. And if there’s any money left over, I’m get- ting one of those fancy cabinets that famous magicians use to make people disappear on stage!”

“You don’t owe anybody anything,” Leila argued back at her cousin.

“Except maybe a smile now and then. If we win, I’m getting a Leila-sized water tank so I can practice holding my breath while breaking out of my straitjacket.”

“Me and Olly are gonna get a couple pairs of the shiniest golden tap shoes the world’s ever seen,” Izzy jumped in.

“Speak for yourself, sis,” Olly replied. “I’d rather buy myself some lessons in stage combat so I’ll be ready for the next time we have to fight Kalagan’s goons.”

“Why not just take real combat lessons?” asked Rid- ley, rolling her eyes. “Then you’ll be ready for fights that happen off stage too.”

Olly’s eyes lit up. “That’s a great idea!”

Ridley gave him a small nod. “With that prize money, I’d upgrade my wheelchair with the new gadgets I’ve been working on. I could even make it transform.

Excerpted from "The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third" by Neil Patrick Harris. Copyright © 2019 by Neil Patrick Harris. Republished with permission of Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.