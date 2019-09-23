President Trump meets with other world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, but whistleblower reports about an interaction with the leader of Ukraine loom over the event.

Trump says he didn't do anything wrong, but House Democrats say he may have tried to exert influence on a foreign power to hurt Joe Biden. Calls for impeachment proceedings have crescendoed on Capitol Hill.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks to NPR Washington desk senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about the latest in Washington.