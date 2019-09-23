Here & Now
The Board of Directors at WeWork could meet as soon as this week to possibly oust CEO Adam Neumann after some personal issues came to light, and concerns rose over the office rental company's finances.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at the company's troubles with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.
Thompson writes that what's happening at WeWork is reminiscent of some of the issues at other tech startups.
This segment aired on September 23, 2019.
