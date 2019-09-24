As anyone who has ever spent a week sniffling and sneezing can attest, there's no cure for the common cold. But scientists at Stanford University and the University of California in San Francisco may be on the right track.

A study published in journal Nature Microbiology this month describes a protein that rhinoviruses, like those that cause colds, use to replicate themselves inside human cells. The scientists showed that by knocking out that protein, they could stop the virus from spreading.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jonathan Diep, lead author on the study.