A growing majority of Democrats are calling for the impeachment of President Trump, saying he abused the power of his office in order to sway the 2020 election.

It is alleged that Trump withheld $250 million in aid payments as leverage to get Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, to investigate the Bidens' dealings in the country.

NPR senior political editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) talks to host Robin Young about the implications of Trump's alleged conduct.