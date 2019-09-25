In Arizona, Parents Create 'Forever Homes' For Adult Children With Disabilities05:59
September 25, 2019
  • Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ
It's a common concern of parents whose children have intellectual or developmental disabilities: 'What will happen to my child when I'm gone?'

In Arizona, some parents are taking matters into their own hands and developing "forever homes" for their adult children.

Kathy Ritchie (@kathymritchie) of KJZZ has the story.

This segment aired on September 25, 2019.

