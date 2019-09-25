Here & Now
It's a common concern of parents whose children have intellectual or developmental disabilities: 'What will happen to my child when I'm gone?'
In Arizona, some parents are taking matters into their own hands and developing "forever homes" for their adult children.
Kathy Ritchie (@kathymritchie) of KJZZ has the story.
This segment aired on September 25, 2019.
