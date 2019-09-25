A new United Nations report says the pace of sea-level rise is accelerating as global warming melts ice around the world. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) also says marine heatwaves are becoming more common and more intense.

One place where the consequences of warming seas are already wreaking havoc on ecosystems and human livelihoods is the Bering Sea — the body of water between Russia and Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Hal Bernton (@hbernton), reporter for The Seattle Times, who has reported on drastic changes in the Bering Sea that have global implications.