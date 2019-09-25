House To Move Forward With Trump Impeachment Inquiry04:45
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 25, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives would move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. A key part of the investigation will focus on Trump's request of Ukraine's president to investigate a rival — former Vice President Joe Biden.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).

This segment aired on September 25, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news