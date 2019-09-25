Here & Now
House To Move Forward With Trump Impeachment Inquiry04:45Play
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives would move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. A key part of the investigation will focus on Trump's request of Ukraine's president to investigate a rival — former Vice President Joe Biden.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).
This segment aired on September 25, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news