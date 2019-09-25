This is part III of our series on legal immigration in the U.S.

In the final part of our immigration series, we look at how immigration hurdles, visa delays and tremendous uncertainty affect universities looking for the best students and faculty and entrepreneurs hoping to start their companies in the U.S.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Elizabeth Gill, director of international employment and immigration at Montclair State University. We also talk with Hassan Bhatti (@hwbhatti), a Pakistani immigrant to Toronto and founder of CryptoNumerics.