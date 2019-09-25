Here & Now
Political Strategists Talk Impeachment Inquiry, Ukraine Call10:47Play
Political strategists from both parties weigh in on the biggest headlines from the week, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to begin an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, and details of a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian president.
Republican Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) and Democrat Bill Press (@BillPressPod) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson for the political strategists' roundtable this week.
This segment aired on September 25, 2019.
