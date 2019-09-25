Here & Now
Trump Set To Comment As House Moves Toward Impeachment03:44Play
The White House released a memorandum of a phone call that has become the center of an impeachment inquiry among House Democrats.
The president is anticipated to speak more Wednesday about his call to the Ukrainian president.
NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) brings Here & Now's Robin Young up to speed on the latest.
This segment aired on September 25, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news