Here & Now
House Presses Acting Director Of Intelligence About Whistleblower Complaint
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire went before Congress on Thursday.
Democrats took the opportunity to grill Maguire about how he handled a whistleblower complaint that is now the center of an impeachment inquiry. Republicans downplayed the significance of the complaint and lambasted media's coverage of it.
NPR's Tim Mak (@timkmak) breaks down the hearing with Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd.
This segment aired on September 26, 2019.
