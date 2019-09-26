House Presses Acting Director Of Intelligence About Whistleblower Complaint05:18
September 26, 2019
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire went before Congress on Thursday.

Democrats took the opportunity to grill Maguire about how he handled a whistleblower complaint that is now the center of an impeachment inquiry. Republicans downplayed the significance of the complaint and lambasted media's coverage of it.

NPR's Tim Mak (@timkmak) breaks down the hearing with Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd.

This segment aired on September 26, 2019.

