The U.S. is a top producer of natural gas and crude oil, mostly due to the growth in fracking. But many people who live near fracking sites are concerned about possible health issues ⁠— issues that aren't being tracked by states or the federal government.

In Ohio, residents have taken matters into their own hands and started their own fracking health registry, Julie Grant (@JulieIGrant) of The Allegheny Front reports.

This story is part of The Allegheny Front's special series "Who's Listening?" investigating fracking in Ohio.