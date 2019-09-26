Here & Now
Fracking Health Registry To Track The Effects Of Drilling In Ohio05:19Play
The U.S. is a top producer of natural gas and crude oil, mostly due to the growth in fracking. But many people who live near fracking sites are concerned about possible health issues — issues that aren't being tracked by states or the federal government.
In Ohio, residents have taken matters into their own hands and started their own fracking health registry, Julie Grant (@JulieIGrant) of The Allegheny Front reports.
This story is part of The Allegheny Front's special series "Who's Listening?" investigating fracking in Ohio.
This segment aired on September 26, 2019.
