Republican Lesko: White House Memo Of Trump-Ukraine Call Is 'A Total Nothing Burger'05:29
September 26, 2019
Arizona Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) has called Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Trump baseless.

She says the reconstructed transcript of the phone call, where President Trump asks Ukraine's president to investigate his political rival, is "a total nothing burger."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Congresswoman Lesko, who represents Arizona's 8th Congressional District.

This segment aired on September 26, 2019.

