Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday about President Trump's call with the Ukrainian president. Maguire said he supports the whistleblower whose complaint sparked questions about the call, but said he struggled with how to handle the situation inside the Trump administration.
This segment aired on September 26, 2019.
