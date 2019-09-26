Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta On Whistleblower Report05:28
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 26, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

President Trump used the power of his office to solicit foreign intervention in the 2020 election, according to a whistleblower's complaint to Congress made public Thursday. Trump has called the accusation "phony" and the impeachment inquiry taken up by Democrats in the House of Representatives a "witch hunt."

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Leon Panetta, former secretary of defense and CIA director under former President Obama.

This segment aired on September 26, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news