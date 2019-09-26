Here & Now
Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta On Whistleblower Report05:28Play
President Trump used the power of his office to solicit foreign intervention in the 2020 election, according to a whistleblower's complaint to Congress made public Thursday. Trump has called the accusation "phony" and the impeachment inquiry taken up by Democrats in the House of Representatives a "witch hunt."
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Leon Panetta, former secretary of defense and CIA director under former President Obama.
This segment aired on September 26, 2019.
