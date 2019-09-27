Italy's Mont Blanc Glacier Could Collapse As Ice Rapidly Melts, Scientists Warn05:10
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 27, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
The "exposed and treacherous ridge" climbers need to traverse in order to climb Mont Blanc via the more technical Three Monts approach. Picture taken in 2018. (Photo courtesy of glaciologist Ulyana Horodyskyj)
The "exposed and treacherous ridge" climbers need to traverse in order to climb Mont Blanc via the more technical Three Monts approach. Picture taken in 2018. (Photo courtesy of glaciologist Ulyana Horodyskyj)

Scientists are raising concern about Italy's Mont Blanc glacier, saying the risk of its collapse has increased due to melting ice linked to climate change. Some roads in a nearby town have been closed as a precaution after a report found new fissures in the ice.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ulyana Horodyskyj (@black_ice_himal), a glaciologist and visiting assistant professor at Colorado College. She is also the founder of "Science In The Wild," a group that takes the public on science-based expeditions.

This segment aired on September 27, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news