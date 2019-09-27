Scientists are raising concern about Italy's Mont Blanc glacier, saying the risk of its collapse has increased due to melting ice linked to climate change. Some roads in a nearby town have been closed as a precaution after a report found new fissures in the ice.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ulyana Horodyskyj (@black_ice_himal), a glaciologist and visiting assistant professor at Colorado College. She is also the founder of "Science In The Wild," a group that takes the public on science-based expeditions.