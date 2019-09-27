Here & Now
DJ Sessions: 5 Tracks For When You're Crying In Paradise09:54Play
These five tracks from KCRW DJ John Moses show Lana Del Rey isn't the only one who can do "summertime sadness."
Music From The Segment
Damon Smith, "Days of Stars and Wine"
Francesca Blanchard, "Baby"
Jaunt, "On Your Mind"
Joel Kynan, "Paradise"
Sault, "Masterpiece"
Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Tinku Ray.
This segment aired on September 27, 2019.
