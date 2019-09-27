Journalists and the public at large are debating the ethics of The New York Times' disclosure that the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment crisis is a CIA analyst, with calls to cancel subscriptions.

Also buzzing on social media is Greta Thunberg's impassioned speech at the United Nations this week, and Amazon's new addition to Alexa's voice options — actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Here and Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English for our regular look at what's trending on social media.