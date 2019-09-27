Here & Now
An unidentified whistleblower has accused President Trump of attempting to extract political dirt on an opponent from a foreign leader and then cover-up the conversation. That complaint single-handedly set off a chain of events that have led to an impeachment inquiry in Congress.
Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa (@costareports) breaks down the questions around this complaint and impeachment with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.
This segment aired on September 27, 2019.
