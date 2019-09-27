White House, Democrats Dig In As Impeachment Ramps Up09:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 27, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

An unidentified whistleblower has accused President Trump of attempting to extract political dirt on an opponent from a foreign leader and then cover-up the conversation. That complaint single-handedly set off a chain of events that have led to an impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa (@costareports) breaks down the questions around this complaint and impeachment with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.

This segment aired on September 27, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news