Following mass shootings across the U.S., calls for more so-called “red flag” laws have increased. Red flag laws allow police or family members to request a person's guns be confiscated if that person poses a threat to themselves or others.

Gun control advocates are hopeful California's governor will soon sign a bill expanding the state's red flag law, known as a Gun Violence Restraining Order.

As KQED's Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr) explains, the current law is underused.