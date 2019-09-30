California Red Flag Laws Are Underused04:23
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 30, 2019
  • Katie Orr, KQED
TwitterfacebookEmail

Following mass shootings across the U.S., calls for more so-called “red flag” laws have increased. Red flag laws allow police or family members to request a person's guns be confiscated if that person poses a threat to themselves or others.

Gun control advocates are hopeful California's governor will soon sign a bill expanding the state's red flag law, known as a Gun Violence Restraining Order.

As KQED's Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr) explains, the current law is underused.

This segment aired on September 30, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news