September 30, 2019
This week, President Trump attacked the whistleblower report and House Democrats who are moving forward with its investigations into Trump's call with Ukraine's president.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Washington Desk senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving for more on what's coming up in Congress.

This segment aired on September 30, 2019.

