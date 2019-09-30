Here & Now
Congress Moves Forward With Investigations Into Whistleblower Complaint05:08Play
This week, President Trump attacked the whistleblower report and House Democrats who are moving forward with its investigations into Trump's call with Ukraine's president.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Washington Desk senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving for more on what's coming up in Congress.
This segment aired on September 30, 2019.
