Who's Running For President In 2020?

Former Congressman Joe Sestak Runs For President On Message Of Unity09:39
September 30, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak speaks during the DNC summer meeting in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Former Pennsylvania Democratic Congressman Joe Sestak is low in the polls, but he doesn't like being called a long shot. He is running on a platform of unity, expanding access to health care and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Sestak (@JoeSestak).

This segment aired on September 30, 2019.

