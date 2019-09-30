Here & Now
Who's Running For President In 2020?
Former Congressman Joe Sestak Runs For President On Message Of Unity09:39Play
Former Pennsylvania Democratic Congressman Joe Sestak is low in the polls, but he doesn't like being called a long shot. He is running on a platform of unity, expanding access to health care and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Sestak (@JoeSestak).
This segment aired on September 30, 2019.
