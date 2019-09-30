One of the key players in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump is former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani is the president's personal lawyer, but in recent months he has taken on a new role in the White House — pushing for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to the whistleblower's complaint released last week, Giuliani has even acted on his own as an unofficial envoy to Ukraine conducting a kind of shadow foreign policy.

That has left even some administration officials wondering what exactly Giuliani's role is.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus), White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal.