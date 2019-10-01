A jury has found Amber Guyger, a Dallas police officer, guilty of murder in the death of her neighbor, 26-year-old Botham Jean, after she walked into his apartment thinking it was her own.

Guyger had testified that when she entered Jean's apartment after work, she thought he was an intruder in her home.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR's Wade Goodwyn.