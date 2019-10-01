Dallas Police Officer Found Guilty Of Murder In Death Of Botham Jean03:02
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 01, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

A jury has found Amber Guyger, a Dallas police officer, guilty of murder in the death of her neighbor, 26-year-old Botham Jean, after she walked into his apartment thinking it was her own.

Guyger had testified that when she entered Jean's apartment after work, she thought he was an intruder in her home.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR's Wade Goodwyn.

This segment aired on October 1, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news