As the world gets closer to burning through its carbon budget — the amount of greenhouse gas pollution that scientists say humans can produce before incurring the worst effects of climate change — one old idea is getting a new look: carbon capture.

Keeping global average temperature rise below the United Nations' target of 2 degrees Celsius could mean taking carbon out of the atmosphere, in addition to cutting emissions.

Several Democratic candidates for president have included the idea in their climate plans, but some climate activists say support for carbon capture can be a smokescreen for fossil fuel interests.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Giana Amador, cofounder and managing director of Carbon180.