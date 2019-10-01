Here & Now
The Lord Of The Gigs: A Craftsman's Tale Of Self-Employment05:45Play
The so-called "gig economy" continues to dominate headlines, from rideshares to food delivery. Some gigs, however, do not have the mobile apps or public stock offerings.
William Lloyd, a craftsman who makes weaponry and jewelry from steel and ivory, has worked in his peculiar gig for decades. He travels to renaissance faires and expositions to sell his creations.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks to Lloyd about his profession and how he navigates the modern economy.
See some of Lloyd's work here.
This segment aired on October 1, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news