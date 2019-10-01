The Lord Of The Gigs: A Craftsman's Tale Of Self-Employment05:45
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 01, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The so-called "gig economy" continues to dominate headlines, from rideshares to food delivery. Some gigs, however, do not have the mobile apps or public stock offerings.

William Lloyd, a craftsman who makes weaponry and jewelry from steel and ivory, has worked in his peculiar gig for decades. He travels to renaissance faires and expositions to sell his creations.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks to Lloyd about his profession and how he navigates the modern economy.

See some of Lloyd's work here

This segment aired on October 1, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news