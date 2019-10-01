The so-called "gig economy" continues to dominate headlines, from rideshares to food delivery. Some gigs, however, do not have the mobile apps or public stock offerings.

William Lloyd, a craftsman who makes weaponry and jewelry from steel and ivory, has worked in his peculiar gig for decades. He travels to renaissance faires and expositions to sell his creations.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks to Lloyd about his profession and how he navigates the modern economy.

See some of Lloyd's work here.