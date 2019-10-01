On Tuesday, The Verge published two hours of leaked audio from a question and answer session Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg held in July with his employees.

Zuckerberg talked about threats to break up Facebook and other tech companies from politicians including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying Facebook would "go to the mat" to fight such a proposal.

He also addressed the rocky rollout of Libra, Facebook's cryptocurrency, and allegations of abuse and poor working conditions among contractors for Facebook's content moderation division.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley gets the latest from Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor at large at Recode.