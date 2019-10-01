Here & Now
British comedy group Monty Python debuted on BBC1 50 years ago this Saturday. We celebrate by revisiting host Robin Young's conversation with Python co-founder Eric Idle (@EricIdle) about his memoir "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography," which is now available in paperback.
This segment aired on October 1, 2019.
