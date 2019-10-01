Who Is Hunter Biden?09:45
October 01, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden with his son Hunter at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in 2010. (Nick Wass/AP)
Former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has become a subject of Republican attempts to turn the focus away from President Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with James Risen, senior national security correspondent for The Intercept who reported on Joe and Hunter Biden in 2015 when he worked for The New York Times.

This segment aired on October 1, 2019.

