Here & Now
Who Is Hunter Biden?09:45Play
Former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has become a subject of Republican attempts to turn the focus away from President Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with James Risen, senior national security correspondent for The Intercept who reported on Joe and Hunter Biden in 2015 when he worked for The New York Times.
This segment aired on October 1, 2019.
