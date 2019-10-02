On August 1, 1988, a radio DJ from a small town in Missouri hit the national airwaves.

Rush Limbaugh had already been fired several times by the time he was discovered by Ed McLaughlin, former president of ABC Radio. But the moment his political, call-in radio show hit the airwaves, it was clear he was like nothing else on the radio, according to Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1), author of "Talk Radio's America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States."

"He's doing parodies, he's doing theme songs," Rosenwald says. "And the reaction is instantaneous in markets."

Limbaugh's success fundamentally altered the gatekeeping role of the national media, and his large profit margins were evident when Fox News launched in 1996.

Rosenwald says conservative talk radio would eventually help push the GOP to the right, grind bipartisanship to a halt and create an atmosphere of anger and frustration that would help elect President Trump in 2016.