Perfect Deepfake Tech Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected
October 02, 2019
This image made from video of a fake video featuring former President Barack Obama shows elements of facial mapping used in new technology that lets anyone make videos of real people appearing to say things they've never said. There is rising concern that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns or jeopardize national security. (AP Photo)
Hao Li (@HaoLi81), associate professor of computer science at the University of Southern California, used to think it could take two to three years for the perfection of deepfake videos to make copycats indistinguishable from reality.

Now, he says this technology could be perfected in as soon as six to 12 months. He tells Here & Now's Tonya Mosley why he's changed his mind.

This segment aired on October 2, 2019.

