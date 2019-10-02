Here & Now
Hao Li (@HaoLi81), associate professor of computer science at the University of Southern California, used to think it could take two to three years for the perfection of deepfake videos to make copycats indistinguishable from reality.
Now, he says this technology could be perfected in as soon as six to 12 months. He tells Here & Now's Tonya Mosley why he's changed his mind.
This segment aired on October 2, 2019.
