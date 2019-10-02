Here & Now
Delta Air Lines will pay billions to become the largest shareholder in Latin America's biggest carrier, LATAM Airlines. Delta has recently tried to directly integrate more international airlines into its service, but the gamble may not pay off. Plus, the Boeing 737 Max 8 may not take to the skies until early next year, according to pilots' unions.
Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Jeremy Hobson to discuss.
This segment aired on October 2, 2019.
