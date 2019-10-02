Here & Now
Inspector General Requests Congressional Briefing
The State Department's Inspector General has requested a meeting this afternoon to brief Congress about new documents relating to the impeachment inquiry. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed Wednesday that he was listening in on the July phone call where President Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR), senior political editor and correspondent for NPR.
This segment aired on October 2, 2019.
