Here & Now
Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed A Year Ago Today03:46Play
On Wednesday, friends and family marked one year since the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul.
Khashoggi was a critic of the regime and Saudi Arabia later admitted he had been killed by agents of the regime. But crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denies he ordered it.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with David Miliband (@DMiliband), chief executive of International Rescue Committee and former U.K. Foreign Secretary.
This segment aired on October 2, 2019.
