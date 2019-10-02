On Wednesday, friends and family marked one year since the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi was a critic of the regime and Saudi Arabia later admitted he had been killed by agents of the regime. But crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denies he ordered it.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with David Miliband (@DMiliband), chief executive of International Rescue Committee and former U.K. Foreign Secretary.