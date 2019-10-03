Here & Now
There were strong reactions inside and outside the Dallas courtroom where former police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for killing her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.
NPR's Wade Goodwyn (@wadegoodwyn) talks with host Tonya Mosley to discuss the fallout from the sentencing after the brother of Jean asked to hug Guyger and the judge gave her a Bible.
This segment aired on October 3, 2019.
