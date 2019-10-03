'Sugar Shack' Stars In Ernie Barnes Art Exhibit07:54
October 03, 2019
A closeup on the "Sugar Shack" painting by the late artist Ernie Barnes. (Tonya Mosley/Here & Now)
An exhibit at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles features the work of the late painter Ernie Barnes.

The undeniable feature of the show is the painting "Sugar Shack."

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley visited the museum and talked with visitors about why they love the painting.

Owners of the iconic "The Sugar Shack" painting, Jeanine and Jim Epstein. (Tonya Mosley/Here & Now)
One visitor takes a photo of a painting by the late artist Ernie Barnes. (Photo by HRDWRKER/Courtesy the California African American Museum)
This segment aired on October 3, 2019.

