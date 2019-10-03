An exhibit at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles features the work of the late painter Ernie Barnes.

The undeniable feature of the show is the painting "Sugar Shack."

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley visited the museum and talked with visitors about why they love the painting.

Owners of the iconic "The Sugar Shack" painting, Jeanine and Jim Epstein. (Tonya Mosley/Here & Now)