'Sugar Shack' Stars In Ernie Barnes Art Exhibit07:54Play
An exhibit at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles features the work of the late painter Ernie Barnes.
The undeniable feature of the show is the painting "Sugar Shack."
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley visited the museum and talked with visitors about why they love the painting.
This segment aired on October 3, 2019.
Tonya Mosley Co-host, Here & Now
Tonya Mosley is the third co-host of Here & Now, based in Los Angeles.
