Hundreds of employees of the Bayou Steel plant in LaPlace, Louisiana, learned this week that they will be losing their jobs because the plant is closing at the end of November.
Louisiana's Gov. John Bel Edwards said the company was "particularly vulnerable to tariffs" because it relies on mostly imported, recycled scrap metal.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Natalie Robottom, St. John Parish president.
This segment aired on October 4, 2019.
